Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $859.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $958.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $796.71. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

