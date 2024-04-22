Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Duolingo worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL opened at $200.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 588.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,154.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,154.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

