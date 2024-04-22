Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 34,131 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

