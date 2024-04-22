Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $388.03 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $229.83 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

