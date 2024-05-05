Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 23rd

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$224.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$207.41. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$234.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9640862 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $3,043,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

