Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Autoliv worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,314,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,165,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $121.38 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

