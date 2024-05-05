Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,456 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Triumph Group worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

