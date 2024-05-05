Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 22nd

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

