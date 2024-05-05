Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 102,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.