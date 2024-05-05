BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.36 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

