Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Brinker International worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brinker International by 28,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Brinker International stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

