Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $31,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.