Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $25.49 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,390 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of Verint Systems worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.