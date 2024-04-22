Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,500 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.