Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Iradimed worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Iradimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.00 on Monday. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $519.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

