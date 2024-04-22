Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

