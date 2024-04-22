Pivotal Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $765.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day moving average is $514.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

