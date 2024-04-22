Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sony Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $876,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $81.30 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

