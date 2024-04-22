Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,122.00

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,122 ($26.42) and last traded at GBX 2,112 ($26.29), with a volume of 69302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,092 ($26.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.63) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.20) to GBX 1,883 ($23.44) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUS

Plus500 Price Performance

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,826.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,659.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,620.97%.

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.