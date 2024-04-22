Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $465,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $154.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

