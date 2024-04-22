PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $130.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

