SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13,480.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

