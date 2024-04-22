PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

