Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.40 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.