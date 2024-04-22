Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 10 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,090.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,093.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,011.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

