Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,349 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of CarMax worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.34 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

