Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $5.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

