2,101 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $111.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

