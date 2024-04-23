1,016 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 263,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

