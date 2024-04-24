Adrian Haigh Sells 22,222 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $207,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $220,220.02.

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

FENC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

