Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.