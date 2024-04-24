Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

