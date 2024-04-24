Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 573,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -608,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

