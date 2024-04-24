Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

