Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SJM opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

