Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

