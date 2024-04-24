American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

AIG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

