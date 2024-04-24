Analyzing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Aeries Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Genpact alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.48 billion 1.28 $631.26 million $3.43 9.23 Aeries Technology N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 1 5 1 0 2.00 Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genpact and Aeries Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $39.78, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 14.10% 23.19% 10.23% Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17%

Summary

Genpact beats Aeries Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.