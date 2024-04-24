ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 825,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,735,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,466. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.