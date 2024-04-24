Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 5,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after buying an additional 223,114 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,035,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $311.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.53.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.