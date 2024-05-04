3,739 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

