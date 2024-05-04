Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Postal Realty Trust worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,654,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $270,057. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

