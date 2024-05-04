Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.84 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.