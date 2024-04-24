Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

