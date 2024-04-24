AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

