Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 206,784 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVY opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.92.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

