Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

