Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 5.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 2,178,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,866,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

