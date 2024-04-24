2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 4.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.22. 1,751,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,600,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.