Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.09 and last traded at $136.13. Approximately 61,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 318,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.34.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

